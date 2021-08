NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – A local bar is honoring the 13 Americans who lost their lives during Thursday’s terror attacks in Afghanistan.

Niko’s Bar and Gyros in North Royalton dedicated a table to those Americans on Friday. In a photo posted on their Facebook page, you can see 13 beers sitting around a reserved table.

The bar also announced that for every beer sold between now and Sept. 11, $1 will be donated to their families.