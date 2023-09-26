GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Council is moving ahead with plans for a new jail.

Council members voted in favor of spending nearly $39 million to purchase a site for the new jail in Garfield Heights. The vote passed 8-3.

The county’s current jail site in downtown Cleveland holds more than 26,000 inmates every year.

Public works officials say, during the summer months, the high-rise buildings are operationally inefficient and not visitor friendly.

The whole project is expected to cost roughly $750 million.