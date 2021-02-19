Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter steps in to help 19 stray dogs from Kentucky find new homes

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is helping find homes for over a dozen dogs, some of which may have been waiting for nearly a year to be adopted.

With its own adoptions going strong, CCAS has teamed up with a non-profit to take in 19 dogs from various shelters in Kentucky that have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.

Mindy Naticchioni, shelter director, said CCAS has already transported 14 dogs from Kentucky. Ten of them were adopted out.

Four remain, including Barron and Lady, who were featured on the Fox 8 Facebook page Friday. The two are currently up for adoption.

Lady (left) and Barron (right)

And Saturday, shelter volunteers will head to Columbus to pick up an additional five dogs and finish their transport to CCAS. Those dogs will be under quarantine for about a week until they are available.

Naticchioni said the shelters in Kentucky are closed to the public but are still taking in stray dogs.

She said the shelter tries to help as much as it can locally, and has recently transferred in dogs from Dayton, Ashland and Portage counties “just because our adoptions are so strong.”

“They’re holding great, steady,” Naticchioni said of local adoption numbers. “So while we’re able to help other shelters…because we have such a strong adoption base, we can get them out and into homes quickly so they can get out of shelter life.”