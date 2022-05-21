VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — Those looking to add a dog or cat to their family, have one more day to participate in Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter’s National Adoption Weekend.

Through Sunday, adoptions are slashed to only $45 per animal, and that includes up-to-date vaccines, a microchip, spaying/neutering and a license. The reduced price comes with the help of Best Friends and Bounty.

The organization reported that while plenty of animals were adopted Saturday, there are still more in need of a new home.

“It was a good Adoption Day, but there are still lots of wonderful dogs waiting for you at the shelter,” Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post. “Tomorrow is the last day so come down and find your new Best Friend.”