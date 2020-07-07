Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reopens today with list of new safety precautions

1  of  4
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — After months of being closed due to coronavirus, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reopened Tuesday.

There will be a few changes at the shelter to ensure safety.

Hours:

  • Sunday – 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Monday – Closed
  • Tuesday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thursday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Friday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Saturday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

— The last clients to enter the building each day will be at 4 p.m. Dogs will not be shown after that time. All clients will be asked to leave by 4:15 p.m. to allow the shelter to disinfect prior to closure for the day.

Visitors:

— All visitors must wear a mask the entire time they are in the building
— All visitors are subject to a health screening, which includes having your temperature taken and answer a couple of questions.
— The number of visitors/parties in the building will be limited. Parties can not be greater than four people.
— Must follow social distancing measures with directional signs in the main kennel
— Visitors will be limited to viewing only two per visit to the shelter.
— The shelter will disinfect between visitors.

For much more on the shelter’s reopening plans and safety measures, click here.

