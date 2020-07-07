Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reopens today with list of new safety precautions

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — After months of being closed due to coronavirus, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reopened Tuesday.

There will be a few changes at the shelter to ensure safety.

Hours:

Sunday – 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

— The last clients to enter the building each day will be at 4 p.m. Dogs will not be shown after that time. All clients will be asked to leave by 4:15 p.m. to allow the shelter to disinfect prior to closure for the day.

Visitors:

— All visitors must wear a mask the entire time they are in the building

— All visitors are subject to a health screening, which includes having your temperature taken and answer a couple of questions.

— The number of visitors/parties in the building will be limited. Parties can not be greater than four people.

— Must follow social distancing measures with directional signs in the main kennel

— Visitors will be limited to viewing only two per visit to the shelter.

— The shelter will disinfect between visitors.

