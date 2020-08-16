Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter hosting emergency pet food pantry Sunday morning

**For previous coverage of the pet food pantry, watch the video above**

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — After starting an emergency pet food pantry at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a local group is offering another free one-day pet food giveaway to reach even more people in need.

Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, 9500 Sweet Valley Drive, Valley View.

It is a curbside event, so participants don’t even have to leave their vehicles.

A curbside event earlier this summer served 149 families owning 446 animals. The group gave out 4,295 pounds of food and 1,974 cans.

The group launched its pet food pantry back in March to help pet owners struggling with financial challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. With the pantry, pet owners can fill out an application online or apply over the phone.

Then, volunteers provide non-contact delivery curbside at their homes.

Pet owners participating Sunday are asked to download an application online and bring it to the event with them.

When they arrive, they’ll drive to different stations to hand in their applications, get their food sorted out and then have it loaded into their vehicles.

For much more on the pet food pantry and the curbside event, including how to contact pantry volunteers, click here.

