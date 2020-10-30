Cuyahoga Community College modifying calendar, canceling spring break due to COVID-19 concerns

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss coronavirus concerns with FOX 8 in the video above.*

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga Community College is making some changes to its schedule as coronavirus cases continue to rise across Ohio.

According to a press release, the school will go remote during the final weeks of the Fall semester, which will start on Thanksgiving and continue until December 9. Another remote two-week period will happen after winter break. Classes will then resume on January 19.

In addition, Tri-C has decided to cancel spring and end the spring semester a week early.

“The Tri-C community has done an outstanding job following protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and keep our campuses safe,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said. “These additional measures for fall and spring semester will further reduce potential exposures, particularly after the upcoming holidays. The safety of Tri-C students and employees is my top priority.”

He noted that additional adjustments could be made depending on COVID-19 case counts and risk levels. Tri-C is monitoring the situation and working closely with health officials.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we determine the best solutions for meeting challenges brought on by COVID-19,” Johnson said. “These are uncertain times, but we are moving forward with confidence in our mission to serve our students and community.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: