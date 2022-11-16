** Watch prior coverage of a Nov. 12, 2022, vigil for Mye’Zavier Cannady in the player above.

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — The mother of a teen shot and killed Friday in Warren is begging anyone with information to contact police.

Police say Mye’Zavier Cannady, a Brunswick High School student, and two adults were in Warren trying to sell a PlayStation when the shooting took place.

“I want justice,” said Amanita Burleigh, Cannady’s mother. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”

Mye’Zavier Cannady (Courtesy of the Burleigh family)

Warren police detectives are investigating but so far, no arrests have been made.

“If anyone knows anything, please come forward,” Burleigh added. “I just want to know: How does a promising life, my son’s future, get cut short over a PlayStation?”

Police said when the victims handed the item to the suspect, the suspect showed them a gun.

The two adults and Cannady drove off while the suspect fired repeated gunshots, which struck Cannady while he was inside the car.

A witness called Trumbull County 911, and said he heard “five or six“ gunshots.

Over the weekend, Brunswick schools held a vigil to honor Cannady’s life. They told FOX 8 that this is a tragic loss which will have a lasting impact on their students, families and staff.

A statement from the Dairy Queen where he worked on Pearl Road in Brunswick reads:

Our Zay was everything you would want in a friend, son and employee… and that is what he was to our entire staff. When off the clock, he would always bring his sister in for ice cream or spend time with the General Manager’s kids, who he adopted as his own siblings. He was a natural leader, role model and teacher. His smile lit up the room and he could put everyone around him in a great mood in minutes. Zay always volunteered for community events and loved interacting with the local kids. We will be accepting donations for his family until 11/20 and ask that you respect his family at this time, as they are taking this tragedy hour by hour. At this moment, we all would like justice and peace for him and his family, and we are going to help with that in any way possible.