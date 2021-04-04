Customer upset about wait time climbs through drive-thru window, fires shots at Burger King workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJW) — Police say a woman who was upset about the wait time at a Tennessee Burger King opened fire at workers last week.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to the fast-food restaurant Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Police say a woman got angry about the wait time in the drive-thru and walked up to the service window. A fight ensued between the customer and workers.

The woman reportedly returned to her vehicle to retrieve a gun before extending her upper body through the drive-thru window and firing several shots at the employees. She then fled the scene in a grey sedan.

Police say no workers were harmed in the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.