HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) – Police are looking to speak with a man investigators say shot and killed an armed robber inside a restaurant in Houston Thursday night.

The incident happened at a Mexican restaurant in the 6800 block of South Gessner Road around 11:30 p.m.

According to Houston police, a suspect wearing all black and a ski mask came into the restaurant and pointed a gun at customers, demanding money.

Investigators say, as the suspect started taking money from customers, a man in the restaurant pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times. He then returned the money to the customers it was stolen from, investigators say.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is investigating.

Now, police want to speak to the customer about his role in the shooting. No charges have been filed in the case.

Houston police are asking the shooter and other customers to contact them at 713-308-3600.