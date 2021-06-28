Customer pays $400 diner bill for group of officers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — A group of law enforcement officers in Tennessee were surprised with free dinners after a customer picked up their bill for them.

Twisters Shakes & Sundaes & Diner posted about the heartwarming act on Facebook.

According to the post, a large group of officers were in the dining room last week, and their bill was over $400.

A customer picked up the entire bill and provided a $60 tip. The post said “the Good Samaritan award of the week goes to this customer!”

The post went on: “We love our law enforcement customers & thank them everyday for putting their lives on the line for us!!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral