Customer pays $400 diner bill for group of officers

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — A group of law enforcement officers in Tennessee were surprised with free dinners after a customer picked up their bill for them.

Twisters Shakes & Sundaes & Diner posted about the heartwarming act on Facebook.

According to the post, a large group of officers were in the dining room last week, and their bill was over $400.

A customer picked up the entire bill and provided a $60 tip. The post said “the Good Samaritan award of the week goes to this customer!”

The post went on: “We love our law enforcement customers & thank them everyday for putting their lives on the line for us!!”