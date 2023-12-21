[Editor’s Note: In the video above, News Day Cleveland checks out Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Zoo.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metropark Zoo‘s newest baby tiger cubs have been busy growing.

The birth of the sweet, little cubs was first announced in November.

They’re still not ready to meet the public just yet. They’ve been bonding behind the scenes with their mom, Zoya, but the zoo has shared an updated sneak peek.

In a post to Facebook, zoo officials noted that every tiger’s stripes are unique.

“That is how the animal care team is able to tell them apart,” read the post, which also asks, “Can you spot the differences between the male and female cubs?”

If you’re hoping to see these little ones up close, zoo officials said to stay tuned into the new year. Also, the cubs still need a name! More details to come.

In the meantime, Zoogoers can still visit the cubs’ dad, Hector, and learn more about Amur tigers at the Cleveland Zoo. CLICK HERE for more.