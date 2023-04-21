HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are releasing very few details about the murder of a college professor who was shot and killed at his Hudson home.

Todd A. Morgan was found inside his West Streetsboro Street home Wednesday evening. Officials at the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Morgan was shot in the head and the torso and the manner of death was a homicide.

One of Morgan’s neighbors said he was “quiet and smart.”

“It’s very mysterious and tragic,” the neighbor told the I-Team.

Morgan was an assistant professor in the Department of Management in the Monte Ahuja College of Business at Cleveland State University. He was also the father of two.

Hudson police released a heavily redacted incident report that just states Morgan was found after police went to the home for a welfare check.

The I-Team obtained the call made to police asking for them to check on Morgan. The woman said Morgan, who lived alone, did not show up at the school to pick up his child.

“I don’t think he would forget his daughter from school,” the woman told police.

Police also declined to say if any arrests have been made. They only said there is no new information to report. The murder has many in the community worried.

“People are very concerned,” said John Tomasulo. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the people he knew in the area. When something like this happens in a small town it shakes you to the bone.”