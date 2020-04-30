CSU graduation ceremony is going virtual May 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland State University’s spring class of 2020 is getting the school’s first ever virtual commencement ceremony come May 30.

Many graduation events have been postponed or canceled across the country due to coronavirus, but CSU announced it’s joining the ranks of high schools and colleges — like Kent State University and Cuyahoga Community College — thinking outside of the box with an online event (watch the video above for more Ohio graduation information).

“We and the entire CSU leadership team are working on a truly special experience,” CSU President Harlan M. Sands said in a statement. “[One] that will honor each graduate as an individual, celebrate their years at CSU and provide a memorable, uplifting and fun event for family and friends.”

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The CSU ceremony, kicking off at 1 p.m., is going to include a commencement address by Ohio Lt. Governor John Husted.

For students still interested in walking across a stage, an actual in-person ceremony is planned for a to-be-determined date.

The university plans to send graduates more information on how friends and family can get involved as the event date nears.