Crystal ball starts fire that caused $250K in damages to home

DELTON, Wisc. (WJW) — A crystal ball is being blamed for starting a fire that caused nearly $250,000 of damage at a home in Wisconsin Monday.

The Delton Fire Department shared the bizarre story on Facebook.

According to the department’s post, firefighters were called to reports of a structure fire at about 4:17 p.m. Monday after the homeowner arrived home and discovered thick smoke throughout the house.

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to the living room area. But the main level of the home sustained substantial heat damage.

The investigation determined the fire started on a couch in the living room, and the cause was determined to be from a glass “crystal ball” ornament. The crystal ball was located on a table near the couch and was in direct sunlight.

When sunshine came through a large set of windows and through the glass ball, it ignited the couch.

The department had a warning for homeowners who have decorations made of certain materials.

“Homeowners should keep items such as crystals, mirrors, glass ornaments, and even bottles away from direct sunlight and particularly away from anything flammable. These items can act just like a magnifying glass and focus sunlight so that the energy, which would normally be spread out over a wide area, is delivered to a much smaller point.”

No one was hurt in the fire.