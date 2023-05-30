CLEVELAND, OH- Cruising into Cleveland! Pearl Seas Cruises 210-passenger small ship Pearl Mist has arrived. The big, beautiful ship docked at Cleveland’s Cruise Ship Terminal at 5:30 Tuesday morning. It has been cruising around the Great Lakes.

FOX 8 Photo

Pearl Mist is the only full balconied and fully stabilized ship on the Great Lakes. This cruise runs for 11 nights on the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay.

It’s operating between Toronto and Milwaukee with stops in Niagara Falls, ON; Cleveland, OH; Detroit, MI; Midland, ON; Parry Sound, ON; Sault Sainte Marie, ON; Mackinac Island, MI; and Muskegon/Holland, MI.

The ship will be docked in Cleveland until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Shore excursions for all of the cruises that come here include The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a narrated motorcoach tour from downtown Cleveland to University Circle. They can also take a sporting heritage tour with stops at Progressive Field and League Park or visit Amish Country.

“Our passengers loved Cleveland last season and there is a growing interest in visiting dynamic Great Lakes cities by small ship and cruising throughout this beautiful region,” Alexa Paolella said. Paolella is the public relations manager for Pearl Seas Cruises.

Not only is this great for people to experience our city but it’s also good for our economy. This year they’re expecting as many as 170-thousand passengers to visit the Great Lake ports. It’s estimated that each cruise passenger spends about $150 while they’re here.

“Cruising is really pumping up Cleveland’s tourism economy,” said David Gutheil, the port’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The Great Lakes cruises are a real adventure for these passengers, giving them a real taste of what our region has to offer. We’re thrilled there has been so much interest by the cruise lines. The Pearl Mist shows off the Great Lakes much like river cruises show off regions of Europe.’’

Cruise ships started docking in Cleveland in 2017. There were nine that year. This year, there are 53 cruise stops in Cleveland planned.