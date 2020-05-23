‘Cruise the Zoo’ extended two weeks, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “Cruise the Zoo” has been extended due to popular demand.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, the event will run for two additional weeks.

“Cruise the Zoo” is a limited-time, drive-thru fundraiser offering guests a unique way to visit during the coronavirus pandemic.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, now until June 14.

This announcement comes just days after the zoo announced reservations for “Cruise the Zoo” had to be put on temporary hold “due to demand and online ticketing issues.”

The zoo said Tuesday that it received record visits to its website and ticketing platform which caused “continued issues for guests” trying to buy tickets.

The “Cruise the Zoo” route includes Asian Highlands, African Elephant Crossing and Rosebrough Tiger Passage. Watch the video above for a sneak peek of the route.

Admission is $20 per car for zoo members and $40 per car for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online. Reservations are scheduled for one-hour times slots. Guests will not be able to exit their vehicles during the event.

Click here to purchase “Cruise the Zoo” tickets.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been closed since March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The zoo said its revenue is down more than $1.5 million through the end of April.

Zoo officials said they hope the temporary event raises money for the zoo and animal care during the shutdown.

More on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, here.