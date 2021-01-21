Cruise line requiring all passengers to receive COVID-19 vaccine before sailing

**Watch the video above for more information on vaccine requirements in the workplace.**

UNITED KINGDOM (WJW) — A United Kingdom-based cruise line is requiring all passengers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in order to board their ships.

Saga Cruise Lines announced their new vaccination policy on Wednesday, making them the first cruise line in the world to require the vaccine.

According to the policy, all Saga guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID‑19 at least 14 days before sailing with the company.

This new requirement is in addition to other health and safety precautions the company has initiated in preparation for their return to service.

Saga says their coronavirus precautions have been recognized by Lloyd’s Register, a construction and engineering company, as the “highest possible standard of health and safety protocols.”

In an effort to allow passengers ample time to get vaccinated, Saga has delayed the restart of their cruise programs until late spring. Their inaugural voyage will now take place on May 4.

Any passengers who booked cruises that were scheduled to depart before May 4 will be contacted by a Saga representative to discuss their options.