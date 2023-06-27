*Attached video: Viking cruise ship docks in Cleveland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After only two summers, a cruise line is calling it quits on the Great Lakes.

American Queen Voyages told WJMN that it will no longer offer Great Lakes cruises after this year. AQV President Cindy D’Aoust said the Midwest’s winters don’t make fiscal sense for the company.

“Geography figured into the decision in the off-season. We purchased the twin ships Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager with the hope for a 12-month cruise schedule. While both vessels have done extremely well in the Great Lakes, their extended off-season operational costs outweigh the benefits to achieve our overall business goals,” D’Aoust said.

American Queen Voyages first jumped into the Great Lakes in 2022, with ports stretching along the region from Chicago to Niagara Falls. Port calls in Michigan include Muskegon, Mackinac Island, Marquette, Escanaba, Houghton, Sault Ste. Marie, Alpena and Detroit.

The company said customers appear to be happy with the service and tickets are selling well. Regardless, there will be two less cruise ships on the Great Lakes next year.

“Bookings for the Great Lakes cruises have been strong. Our itineraries have been well received by our guests. The positive feedback has centered on being able to visit all five lakes without ever having to unpack a bag,” D’Aoust told WJMN.

American Queen Voyages plans to sell the Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager and sharpen its focus on the other cruises the company offers, on several major U.S. rivers, Alaska, Canada and Central America.

According to MLive, there are seven other cruise lines that operate on the Great Lakes and nine total cruise ships. The 2023 sailing season is still expected to be the best ever on the Great Lakes, with an estimated 15% increase in passengers compared to last year and a total economic impact of $180 million.