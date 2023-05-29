CLEVELAND (WJW) – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer across Northeast Ohio.

The park entrances to Edgewater Beach were closed due to parking lots filled to capacity late Monday afternoon.

“I think it’s a really good day to celebrate. There are a lot of people,” said Kyle Horval, of Cleveland.

Memorial Day marked the opening of the Cleveland Metroparks seasonal recreational activities, and for many, the unofficial start of summer means one thing.

“The water was deep, but it was pretty fun. I faced my fears with my dad because I used to be afraid to swim but I’m not afraid anymore,” said resident Katana Horvel.

Further west, the crowds gathered under the watchful eyes of lifeguards at Huntington Beach in Bay Village.

The Metroparks remind people to practice water safety this season.

“Having the Metroparks opened up, it’s great for people in Cleveland,” said resident Abner Abarreto.

At the same time, the U.S. Coast Guard is urging boating safety heading into the summer months.