Cropduster crashes in Wooster

by: Talia Naquin

Wooster cropduster crash , Courtesy: Bernie Caldwell, August 4, 2021

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – The Federal Aviation Administration will be looking into the cause of a plane crash in Wooster.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a cropduster crashed into someone’s yard around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The pilot was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are minor, according to OSHP.

The homeowner tells FOX 8 there was a lot of debris left behind.

He told us “it is a miracle” the plane did not hit the house.

There are a lot of emergency crews on the scene gathering information.

The plane took out some power lines as well. Some homes in the area are affected.

