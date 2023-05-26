WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Starting June 1, Westlake’s Crocker Park is starting a new parental escort policy.

Children who are ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old.

The new policy starts next Thursday, June 1, at the outdoor shopping and dining district, just as most schools approach, or are already on summer break.

“The new policy is to help maintain a positive experience for all our guests,” a Crocker Park spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 8 News. “We want you and your friends and family to continue to enjoy the beauty and environment that Crocker Park has to offer.”

The Christmas shopping season and summer are traditionally the outdoor mall’s busiest seasons.

Here’s a breakdown of the new policy:

Children up to and including age 15 must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times while at Crocker Park.

The accompanying adult must be 21 years or older.

The accompanying adult is responsible for the child’s actions, including any damages or losses caused by the child.

Exceptions may be granted, such as for children who are employed at the mall or who are participating in a Crocker Park sponsored event.

One adult may accompany up to four youths, but this limitation does not apply to children ages 10 and younger. All accompanied youths must remain with the supervising adult.

For the full list of guidelines you can read more about the policy on the Crocker Park FAQ website, under the heading “What’s the new parental escort policy.”