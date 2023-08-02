*Attached video: Summer kickoff at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Westlake’s Crocker Park was named in Chain Store Age magazine’s Top 10 Experience Retail Centers in the nation.

Ranked at No. 5, Crocker Park has a mix of national and local retailers, grocery, fast casual dining, specialty stores and personal service retailers, according to the Crocker Park website.

Chain Store Age is a retail industry publication known for its coverage and analysis of the retail stores and centers.

Chain Store Age evaluated retail centers across the country and chose the best shopper centers based on various criteria, including innovation, entertainment offerings, community engagement and overall visitor experience.

According to Chain Story Age, “Crocker Park has redefined the traditional shopping landscape by seamlessly blending shopping, dining, entertainment and community activities into a dynamic and vibrant destination.”

Crocker Park hosts events, including live concerts, outdoor movie nights, exercise classes and annual family-friendly activities.

“The aesthetically designed outdoor spaces, lush gardens and inviting fountains contribute to an ambiance that encourages visitors to relax and savor their time at the center,” according to Chain Store Age. “Crocker Park has redefined the concept of shopping, offering visitors an unparalleled blend of retail, dining, entertainment and community engagement.”

Crocker Park Visionary Founder Bob Stark said, “We are incredibly honored to be named number five among the top Experience Retail Centers in the US by Chain Store Age magazine. This acknowledgment validates our unwavering commitment to providing an unmatched shopping and entertainment experience for our community. We are proud to be part of the vibrant Westlake community and look forward to continuing to create lasting memories for our visitors.”