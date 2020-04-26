Crocker Park apologizes after Princess Parade cancelled due to ‘overwhelming response’

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Crocker Park is apologizing to families who weren’t able to attend the drive-thru Princess Parade on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the event drew more traffic than anticipated and was forced to end early, which left many disappointed.

“We never imagined the overwhelming response that the event received and are truly sorry for the disappointment we caused many of you and your families that waited in line only to leave with upset children,” organizers said.

They went on to say that they plan to learn from this experience and hope to make it up to families this summer with more events to come.

Personalized videos from each of the princesses is now available for viewing online.