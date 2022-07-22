CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s a girl! The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of a female Eastern black rhino calf Friday morning.
The critically endangered calf was born on July 9. Baby and mom, Kibibbi, are doing well, the zoo says. They’re bonding behind the scenes for the next few weeks.
Eastern black rhinos are critically endangered, with less than 750 in the wild due to poaching.
Guests are being asked to help name the calf.
Here are the names being considered:
- Ali – meaning supreme
- Anika – meaning sweet
- Dalia – meaning gentle
People can cast their vote with a donation at the Zoo’s Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve or online here.