Critically endangered Malayan tiger cub newest resident of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a critically endangered Malayan tiger cub from the Tulsa Zoo.

Baby Tiger cubs with the addition of a cub from Tulsa, OK at the animal hospital on February 12, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

2-month-old Indrah will join Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s two endangered Amur tiger cubs that were born in December.

“Socialization of tigers at an early age is incredibly important and raising these cubs as part of a unique social group will allow them to develop skills and behaviors together,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar.

Both the mother Amur tiger at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the mother Malayan tiger at Tulsa Zoo did not demonstrate maternal bonding to their offspring, the Cleveland zoo said in a press release.

After intensive monitoring, the health and survival of all three cubs was determined to be at risk.



“The decision to hand-rear cubs, and to transfer a cub, is never taken lightly. In this case, it was clear the move was the best decision to ensure our cub would have an opportunity to benefit from being part of a social group,” said Tulsa Zoo Vice-President of Animal Conservation & Science Joe Barkowski.

The move was spearheaded through the partnerships of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, the Tulsa Zoo and coordinated through the Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) Program.

The cubs are currently being hand-reared together by a special team of Animal Care experts. Once they are a few months old, having gained adequate strength and fitness, they will make their home together at the Zoo’s Rosebrough Tiger Passage.



Guests can currently help name the two Amur cubs in a donation effort to help combat the illegal wildlife trade here.