Critical need for staff at Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes

Editor’s Note: The video above is from previous coverage at the toboggan chutes.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The toboggan chutes at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation are a winter staple in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Metroparks is hiring for the 2021 fall and winter season and says there is a critical need for staffing at The Chalet.

“Without additional staff support, we risk not being able to operate the toboggan chutes this upcoming season,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a press release.

The Chalet is just one of the Metroparks locations looking for staff.

Other locations include Merwin’s Wharf and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Open interviews for over 70 seasonal positions at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation will be held Saturday, October 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Positions are available for ages 16 and up.

You can pre-register here.

For staffing opportunities at Merwin’s Wharf, you can apply in person Wednesdays through Sundays during operating hours.

Check out other job openings with Cleveland Metroparks here.