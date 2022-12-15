CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his brother Wednesday.

Officers went to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital around 9:41 p.m. after a report was made about a man, 42, being dropped off with apparent stab wounds and cuts all over his body, according to a press release from the Canton Police Department.

Officers located the vehicle that dropped the victim off at the hospital in the 1700 block of Superior Avenue.

Police said in the release that the suspect, 46-year-old Derek Edwards, is the brother of the victim in this case.

An arrest warrant has been obtained by police but Edwards is still wanted at this time.

The victim is in critical condition, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.