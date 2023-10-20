Editor’s Note: The video above is about kittens dumped at a local grocery store.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (CCAS) is facing a critical capacity issue as the number of dogs in their care has reached a tipping point.

To address this pressing situation and find loving families for these animals, the shelter has launched the Pick Your Pup-kin promotion, offering adoption fees of $31 for the remainder of October.

The shelter said in a press release that more than 30 dogs have been admitted to the shelter in the last few days.

For those unable to make a permanent commitment, CCAS is also appealing to individuals to consider fostering a dog for a week or two, to free up much-needed cage space.

Mindy Naticchioni, the Animal Shelter Administrator, expressed the overwhelming nature of the situation, stating, “The flow of dogs coming into the shelter has been overwhelming, and we need the community to help us by either adopting or fostering a shelter dog.”

Under normal circumstances, the adoption fee is $95, which covers essential services such as spaying/neutering, vaccinations, a 2023 dog license, microchipping, and a current rabies tag.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To browse the available adoptable dogs, prospective pet families can visit the shelter’s website.