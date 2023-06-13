OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJWW) — Different leaders, from different religions, are teaming up to help fix what they call a “crisis” in Northeast, Ohio.

“Over the last year, more than 2,400 kids between the ages of 13-17 are missing in the county. Not only are they missing in Cleveland but Cuyahoga County,” said Dr. Larry Macon, the Pastor of Mt. Zion Church in Oakwood Village.

Clergy from a number of different churches met in Oakwood Village Tuesday, calling on local officials to step up their efforts to solve cases involving missing kids.

This alliance of religious leaders called the United Pastors say this situation is “unprecedented.”

Macon pointed to one stat in particular: Cleveland police reporting 30 missing children in just the first two weeks of May.

“We don’t know where they are at. If they are runaways, we don’t know where they are at. If they are in a drug house, we don’t know where they are at. If they are murdered, we don’t know where they are at,” he said.

Macon said the best way to figure what is happening is to solve these cases.

Until then, United Pastors will be working daily to bring local kids back home to their families.