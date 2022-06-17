CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cringeworthy video shows FOX 8 radar that captured a larger-than-life swarm of mayflies that arrived on the shores of Lake Erie in the early morning hours on Friday.

Although experts say the bugs are a sign of a healthy lake, they do cause damage and other problems.

“So many people don’t realize that these flies create a safety issue because their carcasses contain an oily substances that can make the surfaces they coat very slick,” First Energy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis says, “especially when it rains.”

Because of this potential danger to roadways, First Energy has temporarily suspended their street light service in an attempt to prevent thousands and even millions of mayflies from congregating on lights near roadways.

The bugs breed in the soil in the bed of the lake so the larger the swarm, the heathier the lake.