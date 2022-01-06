Criminal complaint filed against property manager after Lakewood parking garage collapse

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Criminal complaints have been filed after the underground parking garage at Marine Towers West in Lakewood collapsed last month.

Search crews worked for hours to remove debris and more than a dozen crushed vehicles from the two-level underground garage that suddenly collapsed on Dec. 23.

FOX 8 Photo

After the collapse, firefighters evacuated residents. They weren’t allowed to return until a structural engineer and city officials inspected the building and deemed it safe.

There were no injuries in the collapse.

According to Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, criminal complaints were filed with Lakewood Municipal Court against Marine Towers, Burton Carol Management and Atlas Masonry for failure to secure a permit.

Accusations in the complaints say they, “did erect, construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move or demolish a building or other structure, or install any equipment or other appurtenances, the installation of which is regulated by the State of Ohio Building Code or other Ordinances of the City or cause the same to be done, without first making application to the Building Commissioner or obtaining a permit.”

It’s a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

All cars have been moved out of the garage and the building commissioner has a “do not occupy” order issued for the structure.

The mayor said the management company is being worked with to shore up the property while the investigation continues.