CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s a concerning and deadly start to summer in the city of Cleveland.

Just one week after city leaders announced a plan to combat crime, the latest numbers show an increase in violence and an extremely bloody 48 hours.

In a report released by the Cleveland Police Department, from 6 a.m. May 30 to 6 a.m. June 1, there were five homicides, five shootings, a stabbing and multiple other incidents.

That brings the numbers of murders up to more than 70.

“Last year at this time, we had 63 homicides,” said Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “Our numbers just continue to rise.”

The chief joined Mayor Justin Bibb, Councilman Mike Polensek and other leaders just last week to discuss plans to reduce crime in Cleveland.

The mayor described it as an all government approach working with the community.

“We’re going to continue to work with the ATF, the FBI and US Marshalls on targeted traffic sweeps and also targeted drug enforcement and targeted gang reduction activities as well across all five of of police districts,” said Mayor Bibb.

This comes as downtown is also experiencing a spike in attacks occurring in broad daylight from carjackings to felony assaults.

Leaders are asking for the community’s help reporting suspicious behavior and all gunfire.

Statistically, about 85% of shots fired are not reported and that can delay finding victims, but also apprehending criminals.

“We need everyone, I mean everyone to assist us and make our city safer for the summer and just over all,” said Chief Drummond.

“If folks want a safe neighborhood, they have to stand up and be counted. They have to take back their streets, they have to be engaged,” said Councilman Polensek.