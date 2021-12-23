Crews start removing smashed cars from collapsed parking garage in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Crews are started removing some cars that were completely smashed in an underground parking garage that collapsed in Lakewood.

Crews worked to shore up portions of the collapsed garage Thursday evening so investigators could search to confirm no one was trapped inside.

Firefighters believe that no one was injured in the collapse, which led to the evacuation of about 200 residents of the Marine Towers West apartments just days before Christmas.

So far, crews have shored up the entrance, where the collapse happened, and removed several completely destroyed cars from the debris.

According to firefighters, at least two dozen vehicles were inside the garage at the time of the collapse, but it was unclear how many may have been crushed.

Firefighters rushed to the scene around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. They went door-to-door, telling residents to evacuate and to expect to be out of the building for at least 24 hours.

Residents gathered clothing and their pets and called family or friends for a ride because their vehicles were trapped inside the garage.

Residents who were not home at the time of the collapse were not allowed into the building.

City officials said building management was also calling a roster of residents to ensure that all were accounted for.

Fire Chief Dunphy said the cause of the collapse and full extent of the damage remained under investigation. He said crews would remain at the site as long as needed to complete the search.