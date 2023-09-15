Crews searching for reported downed aircraft in Ashland County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are searching for a reported downed aircraft in Ashland County Friday evening.

Sergeant Tyler Ross confirmed with the FOX 8 I-Team that the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, are conducting the search.

According to investigators, the aircraft reportedly went down off of State Route 302, near Redhaw in Perry Township.

“Our Aviation Section is responding to the scene to provide aerial support and ground units continue to search the area,” Sgt. Ross told the I-Team.

We’re working to gather more information. Look back for updates on this developing story.