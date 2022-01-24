Crews restoring natural gas to some Akron residents after weekend outages; others could wait for days

Video above shows weather conditions at the Mason Community Learning Center in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Crews have begun restoring natural gas to some Akron residents after weekend outages.

Dominion Energy Ohio on Saturday discovered water in the lines caused by a water main break and say repairs are taking longer than anticipated due to weather.

“Roughly 25 customers had their service restored on Sunday evening, and more customers will be back in service today,” the company said. “It’s likely restoration will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Customers on the following streets and blocks are affected:

W. Exchange Street from Bell Street to Water Street

W. Cedar Street from Bell Street W. Bowery Street

W. Bowery Street from W. State Street to W. Exchange Street

Locust Street from W. Cedar Street to W. Exchange Street

Pine Street to W. Cedar Street

A portion of W. Chestnut Street from Pine Street

Wabash Avenue, Bishop Street and Bonnie Brae Avenue between W. Exchange Street and W. Cedar Street

When repairs are completed, Dominion Energy will reach out to customers to have service restored. Natural gas meters should only be turned on by Dominion Energy, or a Dominion Energy contractor. An adult 18 years of age or older will need to be present.

Customers still without gas are offered overnight accommodations while their service is being restored. Call Dominion Energy at 1-877-542-2630 if you need shelter for the night.

Warming centers are open across the city due to the extreme cold. Check the City of Akron website for warming center locations and times of operation for the week of January 24.