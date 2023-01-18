(WJW) — A federal inmate, five law enforcement officials and a pilot were aboard a plane that was involved in minor crash Geauga County Airport on Wednesday morning.

The single-engine plane experienced engine failure and made an emergency landing at the airport, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened at around 9 a.m.

OSHP says the flight took off from Youngstown and was headed to Detroit.

The Federal Aviation Administration notified the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office that the plane needed to make an emergency landing.

The emergency landing exceeded the length of the runway and was involved in a minor crash that damaged the underside of the plane and the landing gear, according to OSHP.

OSHP says there are no reported injuries.

The Middlefield Fire Department and Geauga County deputies are also on the scene.

