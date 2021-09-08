Crews respond to HAZMAT situation in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Traffic was being diverted and crews were on the scene for a HAZMAT situation in Cleveland Wednesday evening.

According to Cleveland Fire, crews were working to remove fuel after a suspected leak in an underground gas storage tank.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Suspected leak in underground gasoline storage tank. Environmental crews on scene mitigating hazard, removing fuel. Lorain is CLOSED east of W.150 to W.147. #CLEFIRE HazMat Specialist, @CLEpolice @OhioEPA and @neorsd also on scene. pic.twitter.com/2aAP5iBDEg — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 8, 2021

Lorain Avenue was closed from W. 150th Street to W. 147th Street while crews handled the situation, but it has since reopened.

They then closed W. 148th Street from Lorain to Tudor.

Cleveland Police, Ohio EPA, and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District also helped with the situation.