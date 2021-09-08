Crews respond to HAZMAT situation in Cleveland

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Traffic was being diverted and crews were on the scene for a HAZMAT situation in Cleveland Wednesday evening.

According to Cleveland Fire, crews were working to remove fuel after a suspected leak in an underground gas storage tank.

Lorain Avenue was closed from W. 150th Street to W. 147th Street while crews handled the situation, but it has since reopened.

They then closed W. 148th Street from Lorain to Tudor.

Cleveland Police, Ohio EPA, and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District also helped with the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral