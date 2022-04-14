CLEVELAND (WJW) – Crews are on the scene battling a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cleveland Thursday evening.

It happened in the 1800 block of Mannering Road, south of Euclid.

Cleveland firefighters are calling it a 4-alarm fire. The majority of Cleveland Fire companies have been called to the scene.

They say the wind-driven fire lit the neighboring home.

There’s no word yet on how to the fire started or if anyone was injured.

