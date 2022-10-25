PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a truck went off the side of the road and down a 75-foot ravine in Perry Township.

It happened along Blair Road around 11:34 a.m. Tuesday.

Courtesy of Perry Joint Fire District Courtesy of Perry Joint Fire District

According to the Perry Joint Fire District, they made contact with a bystander who made his way down the hill to check on the driver. Crews then sent down a rescuer who secured the driver in a Stokes basket.

Crews used rope to rescue the driver and lift the truck out of the ravine. Metro Life Fleet transported the driver to an area hospital in serious condition.

As seen in photos provided by firefighters, the truck sustained severe damage in the crash.