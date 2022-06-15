VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – A water rescue is underway in Lake Erie near Vermilion Wednesday evening.

First responders were called out to Showse Park around 4:30 p.m. for four people in the water. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, three people were rescued by police but investigators are still looking for the fourth.

The Coast Guard station in Lorain is helping look for the missing person who investigators say may still be in the water.

A helicopter from their Detroit air station is also helping in the search.

We have a FOX 8 crew heading to the scene to gather more information.