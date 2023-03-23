TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – First responders helped rescue two elderly residents from a house fire in Summit County Thursday evening.

According to the Twinsburg Fire Department, crews responded to the house fire on Marwell Boulevard around 6:23 p.m.

When they got there, an elderly woman was being escorted out of the home by Summit County Sheriff patrol officers and a family member.

Fire crews started to combat the blaze while others looked for another victim inside the home. Firefighters found an elderly man and helped him outside.

The man was taken to Akron City Hospital before being transported to the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The woman was checked out by EMS at the scene but didn’t need to go to the hospital, officials say.

With help from neighboring departments, the fire was under control after about 45 minutes.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damages, investigators say.

The State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.