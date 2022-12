[Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the location of the scene to 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. in Cleveland.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Fire Department is working now to recover a body found in Lake Erie.

Responders are staging at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd., the Cleveland Metroparks Lakefront Reservation.

The fire department is using its boat to retrieve the body, officials said.

