Crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who died trying to save girls in Detroit River

DETROIT (AP/CNN) — Crews have recovered the body of a firefighter who vanished in the Detroit River while helping save some girls from drowning.

26-year-old Detroit Fire Sgt. Sivad Johnson’s body was pulled from the river on Saturday afternoon following a six-hour search.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, says Johnson was off-duty and walking with his 10-year-old daughter Friday night when they heard three young girls screaming for help from the river.

Johnson jumped in to help a civilian and a nearby boat in the rescue but he vanished in the water at some point.

Once everyone was out of the water, Johnson’s daughter realized her father was not among the crowd and called police to let them know he was still in the water, Fornell said.

Police and fire officials searched for his body until 3 a.m. ET Saturday and later resumed the search using sonar equipment, according to Fornell. Officials recovered Johnson’s body Saturday afternoon.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: