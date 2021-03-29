Crews pull car from Lake Erie after missing Lorain man’s body recovered

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– Crews recovered a gold car from Lake Erie on Monday after a missing man’s body was recovered.

Nathan Orona, 20, and Alaina Camacho, 18, were last seen on Feb. 1 at Orona’s apartment complex on Oneil Boulevard in Lorain.

Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona

Search crews said it could be Camacho’s car, a gold Honda Accord, which has also been missing. Her family waited at the scene for news as they prayed.

“Horrible right now and terrified to get the same news,” said Albert Camacho, Alaina’s uncle. He thanked the community and asked that people keep them in their prayers.

A fisherman called the Lorain Police Department at about 11 a.m. Sunday and reported seeing what appeared to be a human body. Authorities recovered the remains of Orona near the Hot Waters Marina.

“My deepest condolences to the Orona family. Our hearts are broken,” Albert Camacho said.