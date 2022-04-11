WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A state trooper and a firefighter were injured in a semi tractor-trailer crash that happened on I-71, south of the State Route 301 exit.

Several sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that the crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday.

Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trooper and a local fire department were investigating a crash when a “commercial vehicle” struck one of the fire engines and a patrol cruiser.

Deputies from both the Ashland and Wayne County sheriff departments are on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures

Sources say several people are injured.

I-71 southbound is closed in that area and people are advised to stay away.

According to ODOT, drivers are being detoured off I-71 at State Route 539 to US-42 south to US-250 east back to I-71.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as soon as more information is available.