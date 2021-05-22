Crews on scene of garage explosion in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 has received reports of an explosion at a home in Ashtabula County.

The incident occurred Saturday at a garage on Clay Street in Jefferson.

The FOX 8 crew on scene captured video of smoke coming from the structure. Ambulances and emergency responders were seen at the residence.

FOX 8 Viewer Nicholas J. Vocca shared photos from the explosion with the I-TEAM.

Ashland County explosion (Nicholas J. Vocca)

