CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Crews are investigating a crash in Concord Township in Lake County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Ravenna Road, where reports say a vehicle went down into a ravine.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Ravenna Road is closed in both directions at Johnnycake Ridge Road due to the crash.

Drivers should avoid that area at this time.