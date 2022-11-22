CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are currently on scene battling flames at the former Sterle’s Slovenian Country House in Cleveland.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the iconic spot at 1401 East 55th Street.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

Strele’s was a family favorite for more than 60 years, known for serving up stuffed cabbage and hosting polka parties. By 2017, the space had turned into an event space and later closed.

It is not known what started the fire. No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.