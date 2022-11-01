RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Crews are on the scene of a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Ravenna Township Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the South Prospect area.

According to investigators, 16 to 18 train cars carrying rock salt and other materials were derailed in the incident. There were no hazardous materials involved, investigators say.

Courtesy of Gavin Friess

Norfolk Southern confirmed that there were no injuries in the derailment.

Now, railroad crews are working to clean up the crash. Drivers can expect delays in the area through the morning.